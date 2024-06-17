India's Business Landscape: Air India Drama, SBI's Growth, EV Future

In a concerning incident, Air India discovered a blade-like metal object in a passenger's meal on a flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco, prompting an apology from the airline's catering partner.

State Bank of India's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara revealed expectations for a 14-15% credit growth in the fiscal year 2024-25, driven by the current economic growth rate.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced plans to introduce four electric vehicle models, with the electric version of Creta expected to launch by the last quarter of FY25.

In related stories, Amul seeks to investigate a centipede found in an ice cream tub, and extreme heat has caused a decline in diesel demand by 4% in June.

