World Bank Approves $118.5M Project to Enhance Climate Resilient Roads in Bolivia

The World Bank Board of Directors has approved a new project to strengthen climate risk management in Bolivia's road sector and improve the climate resilience and safety of bridges and highways. With Bolivia ranking tenth on the Global Climate Risk Index, the country has faced significant damage from extreme weather events, including landslides and flooding, which have had considerable economic and social impacts.

Project Overview

The $118.5 million loan will finance the Road Sector Climate Resilience Program, benefiting over 165,000 residents in the municipalities of Chimoré and Ivirgarzama in Cochabamba, Guanay in La Paz, and Monteagudo in Chuquisaca. It will also aid pedestrians and drivers of approximately 9,000 public and private vehicles using these roads and bridges daily.

Key Components

The project has two main components:

1. Institutional Development and Capacity Building

This component focuses on enhancing climate risk management within Bolivia’s road sector. It includes:

Comprehensive assessment of climate risks and climate resilience priorities.

Evaluation of institutional capacities managing Bolivia's national road network.

Strategy development for effective response to current and future climate challenges.

Training for public servants, including those in the Bolivian Highway Administration (ABC), on infrastructure vulnerability and climate change mitigation actions.

2. Implementation of Climate Resilient Subprojects

This component includes three key subprojects developed using a climate disaster resilience approach:

Chimoré-Ivirgarzama Section (32 km):

Enlarging the road to two lanes.

Building a new bridge and access ramps.

Replacing drainage ditches.

Constructing access routes to existing viaducts and pedestrian bridges.

Guanay Section (200 meters):

Enhancing climate vulnerability measures.

Maximizing road safety to prevent incidents in this densely populated area.

III Molino-Monteagudo Section (13 km):

Rehabilitating the existing road section.

Building a new rural road (bypass) to avoid the urban area, located in a landslide-prone region with frequent road closures and traffic interruptions.

Local Impact and Gender Inclusion

The program includes municipal-level works and activities, with at least half of the funds earmarked for priorities defined by local women. This aims to promote economic empowerment, social inclusion, and prevent gender-based violence.

Financing Details

The loan, provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a 25-year maturity period and a 14-year grace period.

“The World Bank has global experience in the transport sector and in improving road infrastructure to make it safer and more climate resilient. That experience has demonstrated that when roads and bridges are built using a resilient approach, we are safeguarding the lives and well-being of users and nearby populations and avoiding reconstruction costs for the country,” said Camille Nuamah, World Bank resident representative in Bolivia.

This project represents a significant step towards improving Bolivia's infrastructure resilience against climate risks, ensuring safer travel, and promoting sustainable development in the affected regions.