Afreximbank and Africa CDC Strengthen Partnership to Boost Health Systems

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to enhance health systems and improve the livelihoods of African citizens. This agreement signifies a robust commitment from both institutions to advance regional vaccine research, development, and sustainable manufacturing capabilities.

Strengthening the Health Sector

The partnership between Afreximbank and Africa CDC, which initially began during the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen significant progress in a short time. This formalized collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both institutions to achieve the following strategic initiatives:

Operationalization of the Africa Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM): In cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), this mechanism aims to streamline and enhance procurement processes across the continent.

Advancement of Healthcare Manufacturing: Developing and implementing priority initiatives to boost Africa’s healthcare manufacturing sector, thereby promoting local production of essential health products.

Innovative Financing Mechanisms: Creating financial structures to support health research and development initiatives within African countries.

Leveraging AfCFTA Gains: Utilizing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to strengthen health security and economic development.

Supporting Africa's Vaccine Production Goals

A key focus of the expanded partnership is supporting the African Union's ambition under the ‘New Public Health Order’ to produce 60% of the continent's vaccine needs by 2040, up from less than 1% today. The partnership outlines interim goals of achieving 10% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. To achieve these targets, the partnership will focus on:

Local Manufacturing: Supporting the development of local manufacturing capabilities across all aspects, including financing, market shaping, technology transfers, and talent development.

Financial Sustainability: Afreximbank will assist Africa CDC in achieving financial sustainability to ensure ongoing support for health security initiatives.

Leadership Statements

During the signing ceremony, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, remarked, “Our collaboration with Africa CDC began with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in a short span of time, we have achieved significant progress. Formalizing our collaboration is therefore a natural step to join forces towards the attainment of the socio-economic development of Africa.”

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, commented on the Agreement's significance, stating, “Ensuring Africa's health security depends on our capacity to produce essential health products within our continent. Pillar 2 of the new public health order—Expanded Manufacturing of Vaccines, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics—emphasizes the importance of democratizing access to vital medicines and equipment.”

The agreement between Afreximbank and Africa CDC marks a pivotal moment in the enhancement of Africa’s health systems. By focusing on local manufacturing, innovative financing, and strategic partnerships, this collaboration aims to transform the healthcare landscape of the continent, ensuring better health security and economic growth for African nations.