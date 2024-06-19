Left Menu

Killer Jeans Expands: KKCL Invests Rs 35 Crore to Boost Production and Open New Outlets

KKCL, the manufacturer of Killer Jeans, plans to invest over Rs 35 crore in the current fiscal to expand manufacturing capacity and open new outlets. This expansion aims to increase production from 8 to 10 million units per annum. The company also targets doubling the revenue of newly acquired Kraus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:27 IST
Killer Jeans Expands: KKCL Invests Rs 35 Crore to Boost Production and Open New Outlets
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

KKCL, the esteemed manufacturer behind Killer Jeans, has announced a robust investment plan exceeding Rs 35 crore aimed at expanding its manufacturing capacity and launching new retail outlets, a senior company official revealed on Wednesday.

The aggressive expansion strategy intends to elevate the overall manufacturing capacity to 10 million units annually, up from 8 million, according to Joint Managing Director Hemant Jain. The brownfield expansion will occur adjacent to existing facilities in Daman and Vapi, alongside opening new company-owned stores.

To enhance distribution, KKCL plans to inaugurate over 10 new stores by March 2025, thereby increasing the total outlets to 40. This expansion is strategically timed to coincide with the high-demand festive season.

The ongoing annual investments will see the company deploying over Rs 35 crore in FY25. Additionally, following the recent acquisition of a 50 percent stake in women's jeans maker Kraus, KKCL aims to double Kraus' revenue in three years from Rs 176 crore in FY24. Moreover, KKCL plans to utilize its cash reserve of Rs 390 crore to fund the Rs 166 crore equity purchase, with organic revenues projected to surge to Rs 1,000 crore in FY25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024