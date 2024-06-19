Killer Jeans Expands: KKCL Invests Rs 35 Crore to Boost Production and Open New Outlets

KKCL, the esteemed manufacturer behind Killer Jeans, has announced a robust investment plan exceeding Rs 35 crore aimed at expanding its manufacturing capacity and launching new retail outlets, a senior company official revealed on Wednesday.

The aggressive expansion strategy intends to elevate the overall manufacturing capacity to 10 million units annually, up from 8 million, according to Joint Managing Director Hemant Jain. The brownfield expansion will occur adjacent to existing facilities in Daman and Vapi, alongside opening new company-owned stores.

To enhance distribution, KKCL plans to inaugurate over 10 new stores by March 2025, thereby increasing the total outlets to 40. This expansion is strategically timed to coincide with the high-demand festive season.

The ongoing annual investments will see the company deploying over Rs 35 crore in FY25. Additionally, following the recent acquisition of a 50 percent stake in women's jeans maker Kraus, KKCL aims to double Kraus' revenue in three years from Rs 176 crore in FY24. Moreover, KKCL plans to utilize its cash reserve of Rs 390 crore to fund the Rs 166 crore equity purchase, with organic revenues projected to surge to Rs 1,000 crore in FY25.

