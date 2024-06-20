Conservatives' Hopes Dashed as UK Interest Rate Cut Unlikely: Economic Stability in Question

The governing Conservative Party's hopes for a Bank of England interest rate cut from 5.25%, a 16-year high, are likely to be dashed Thursday.

Even though UK inflation hit the target rate of 2% for the first time in almost three years, policymakers remain cautious. They are wary of rising service sector prices and wage increases potentially rebounding inflation if rates are reduced prematurely.

Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at abrdn, suggested that a rate cut in August is more likely. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's early election bet on a stable economic environment shows little effect, with polls indicating a potential Labour victory under Keir Starmer.

