Mid-Air Engine Snag Forces Emergency Landing for Malaysia Airlines Flight

In a mid-air scare, a Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur was forced to make an emergency landing early Thursday due to a technical snag in one of its engines.

According to airport sources, Flight MH 199, which took off at 12:45 am carrying 138 passengers, had to turn back shortly after departure. The aircraft landed safely at 3:21 am at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where emergency protocols had been activated.

A spokesperson for Malaysia Airlines confirmed the issue, emphasizing the airline's commitment to safety. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and affected passengers will be reallocated to other flights. Meanwhile, a viral video purportedly shows sparks coming from one of the engines, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

