Mid-Air Engine Snag Forces Emergency Landing for Malaysia Airlines Flight

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur had to return to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport due to a mid-air technical snag in one of its engines. The aircraft safely landed, with all 138 passengers and crew disembarking without issues. An inspection is currently underway.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a mid-air scare, a Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur was forced to make an emergency landing early Thursday due to a technical snag in one of its engines.

According to airport sources, Flight MH 199, which took off at 12:45 am carrying 138 passengers, had to turn back shortly after departure. The aircraft landed safely at 3:21 am at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where emergency protocols had been activated.

A spokesperson for Malaysia Airlines confirmed the issue, emphasizing the airline's commitment to safety. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and affected passengers will be reallocated to other flights. Meanwhile, a viral video purportedly shows sparks coming from one of the engines, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

