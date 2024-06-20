IRM India Affiliate Licenses Sri Sri University (SSU) to Setup India's First and East India's Only Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 20: In a significant step towards creating a risk-intelligent India, the India Affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has partnered with Sri Sri University (SSU) to establish India's first and East India's only Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM). The signing ceremony was conducted at the Art of Living International Centre in Bangalore with the participation of global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of SSU; Prof. Rajita Kulkarni, President of SSU; Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate; Kosha Parekh, COO of IRM India Affiliate; and other dignitaries. This centre will provide students with access to IRM's global resources and training, enabling them to develop skills in risk-informed business leadership, entrepreneurship, and corporate management. It will also address critical areas such as disaster risks, safety risks, cyber risk management, women and child safety risks and financial risks. The collaboration will also enhance opportunities for continuous learning and networking within the IRM India community. "As the premier global body for ERM education, we recognise SSU's philosophy of fostering globally aware leaders, a vision that aligns closely with our own long-term goal of developing risk-intelligent professionals dedicated to building a resilient India and a stable world. Enterprise Risk Management covers all areas of risks from climate change, supply chain, artificial intelligence, fake news, wars, financial crisis, pandemics, disaster risk and frauds, and hence this collaboration is crucial at a time when countries, Governments, and organisations worldwide are contending with numerous external shocks and uncertainties," said Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate who is also India's Youngest ERM expert. The collaboration and support of government and local bodies are crucial as they join forces to enhance preparedness, resilience, and response capabilities. The center's objective is to build a safer and more secure environment for communities throughout East India by establishing partnerships with government agencies and local organizations. This collective effort aims to strengthen the region's ability to handle challenges and ensure the well-being of its residents. Prof. Rajita Kulkarni, President, Sri Sri University added, "Establishing this centre aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge education and encouraging innovation. We are thrilled to collaborate with a global organisation like IRM and take great pride in hosting India's first and only Centre of ERM in East India, a milestone achievement for Sri Sri University. At Sri Sri University, we are known for our pioneering efforts in education, and this is yet another significant step ahead in our journey towards excellence. Recognising the importance of ERM skills in the 21st century, this strategic move ensures that our students receive future relevant training and exposure, preparing them for Industry 5.0." With the potential to develop over 10,000 IRM-certified risk-intelligent graduates and professionals, this collaboration will contribute significantly to building a resilient and sustainable business environment. Sri Sri University has already been recognized for its success in preparing students for IRM's global ERM exams since 2021, and the establishment of the Global Centre for ERM will further enhance its role as a key hub in the region.

