India will be biggest economy in world by 2050 followed by China, United States: Asle Toje, Deputy Leader NPPC

India will be the biggest economy in the world by 2050, followed by China, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brazil, and Russia, said Asle Toje, Deputy Leader of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, during the "Future Watch: The Emerging World Order" program organized by the Pehle India Foundation in Delhi. Toje, a renowned political scientist and expert in international relations known for his insightful analysis of global political dynamics, stated that India is poised to become a juggernaut.

He questioned, "What kind of great power will India be? This is something worth considering." He emphasised the pivotal moment the world faces, particularly with global climate change, suggesting that it would be best if India proved to be a benign force that alleviates suffering and fosters peace, rather than imposing its ideals on others.

"You have no idea of the power of this country. You will see it in your lifetimes when emissaries from every nation come pleading for succour in Delhi. The lessons of the Vedas, the insights from history, and the gentleness that resides in this country, stemming from its 10,000-year-old civilisation, will guide its rise," Toje remarked. Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of NITI Aayog and founder of the Pehle India Foundation, emphasised the need for a completely different approach to development.

"We are the only country in world history that needs to grow at an exponential rate while reducing our carbon footprint. Nobody has done that before. We're not going to follow any existing models or accept any models of development," he stated. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Toje commented on the failure of diplomacy, stating, "It was a crisis of diplomacy. The West failed to recognise Russia's legitimate geopolitical interests in the region. We disregarded Russia's interests while not supporting Ukraine adequately to deter Russia's extreme and illegal invasion."

He added, "We engaged in a lot of talking but not enough serious diplomacy. The Russians were likely surprised by the Ukrainians' willingness to fight for their country and the West's support, but this conflict will ultimately break Europe, a reality no one wants to acknowledge." (ANI)

