CISF Security Boost for Noida’s Mega Airport Project

The Centre approved a 1,700-strong CISF contingent for Noida International Airport, set to start operations in April 2025 after delays. The CISF will secure the airport, initially expected to open in September. This is part of a mega project to develop India’s largest airport over 5,000 hectares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:58 IST
The Centre has given the green light for a 1,700-strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent to guard Noida International Airport, an upcoming aviation hub set to open in April 2025, per official sources on Tuesday.

The Union home ministry recently finalized the aviation security deployment plan following a thorough survey by security agencies, according to sources informed by PTI.

The CISF, responsible for national civil aviation security, plans to deploy a specialized unit at the Noida airport, comprising 1,700 personnel led by a deputy inspector general.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

