CISF Security Boost for Noida’s Mega Airport Project

The Centre has given the green light for a 1,700-strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent to guard Noida International Airport, an upcoming aviation hub set to open in April 2025, per official sources on Tuesday.

The Union home ministry recently finalized the aviation security deployment plan following a thorough survey by security agencies, according to sources informed by PTI.

The CISF, responsible for national civil aviation security, plans to deploy a specialized unit at the Noida airport, comprising 1,700 personnel led by a deputy inspector general.

