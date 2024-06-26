Solomon Islands Prime Minister Targets Job Creation with Diplomatic Visits

The newly elected Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele, announced Wednesday that his diplomatic tours to Australia and China aim to drive job creation in the South Pacific island nation.

In his first international engagement since taking office last month, Manele met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra. His subsequent destinations include China and Japan.

'We are keen to collaborate with all partners, including Australia and China, to initiate transformational projects and programs that generate employment in Solomon Islands,' Manele stated during a joint press conference with Albanese.

Strategically located, the Solomon Islands find themselves at the epicenter of the geopolitical tussle for influence between the United States and China in the Pacific.

Under the previous five-year administration led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, China's influence surged significantly.

Sogavare made a critical diplomatic shift by recognizing Beijing over Taiwan and signing a clandestine security agreement, sparking concerns about the potential establishment of a Chinese naval base in the region.

Manele, who previously served as Sogavare's foreign minister and was seen as his designated successor, is expected to continue along this trajectory.

Albanese emphasized that Australia's economic support for its Pacific neighbors aims for mutual benefits and is devoid of transactional motives.

