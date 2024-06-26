Record Sales of Khadi Yoga Mats and Apparel on Yoga Day Boosts Rural Artisans’ Income

This International Yoga Day brought immense joy to thousands of Khadi artisans in rural India. Celebrated on 21st June, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, sold 1,09,022 yoga mats and 63,700 yoga outfits worth Rs 8,67,87,380 to various government departments through 55 Khadi institutions nationwide. KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar highlighted the significant impact of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s endorsement in popularizing both yoga and Khadi.

Manoj Kumar expressed delight over the record-breaking sales of yoga apparel and mats made by Khadi artisans. He noted the pride felt within the Khadi community as Prime Minister Modi performed yoga in Srinagar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah practiced yoga in Ahmedabad, both wearing Khadi yoga attire. This recognition underscores the artisans’ hard work and the cultural significance of Khadi.

Kumar further emphasized the health and environmental benefits of Khadi yoga attire and mats, as they are made without chemicals and with minimal water usage. The substantial sales on International Yoga Day reflect the Government of India's commitment to preserving Khadi heritage and promoting environmental sustainability under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. This initiative also aligns with the Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns.

The KVIC reported that they prepared special Khadi yoga kurtas (in T-shirt style) in response to a request from the Ministry of AYUSH, targeting the youth. On Yoga Day, KVIC’s Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place, Delhi, supplied 50,000 yoga mats and 50,000 yoga outfits to the Ministry of AYUSH, including 300 premium quality mats. Additionally, 25,000 Khadi yoga mats and clothes were sent to Srinagar, with 10,000 sets delivered for local use, where thousands participated in yoga sessions led by Prime Minister Modi.

Beyond the Ministry of AYUSH, KVIC supplied Khadi yoga attire and mats to several key organizations, including the Morarji Desai National Yoga Institute, National Ayurveda Institute Jaipur and Panchkula, Defence Research and Development Organization, ONGC, and NALCO. Out of the total sales of Rs 8,67,87,380, Khadi yoga clothes accounted for Rs 3,86,65,900 and mats for Rs 4,81,21,480. In anticipation of the demand, KVIC informed Khadi institutions across the country, ensuring the involvement of 55 institutions from Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. This initiative provided additional wages and employment opportunities for spinners, weavers, and Khadi workers.