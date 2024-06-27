Jitan Ram Manjhi Advocates Strong MSME Role in Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Today, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, underscored the pivotal role of MSMEs in India's journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. Speaking at the International MSME Day event, 'Udyami Bharat', he emphasized the need for inclusive and focused efforts, particularly in rural areas, aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision.

Shri Manjhi highlighted the necessity for MSMEs to embrace digital and technological solutions to thrive in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape. He stressed that ongoing legal reforms in the MSME sector will act as a catalyst for growth, supporting the sector's integration into global supply chains and enhancing competitiveness.

The Minister outlined six pillars guiding the government's initiatives:

Formalization and Access to Credit

Increased Access to Markets and E-commerce Adoption

Enhanced Productivity through Modern Technology

Improved Skill Levels and Digitalization in the Service Sector

Support for Khadi, Village, and Coir Industries to Globalize

Empowerment of Women and Artisans through Enterprise Creation

He emphasized the strategic importance of these pillars, calling for meticulous and smart implementation to bolster MSME capabilities effectively.

During the event, Shri Manjhi launched two significant initiatives:

MSME TEAM Initiative: Aims to onboard 500,000 micro and small enterprises onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The initiative provides financial assistance for cataloguing, account management, logistics, packaging materials, and design. Half of the beneficiary MSEs will be women-owned enterprises.

Yashasvini Campaign: A series of mass awareness campaigns targeting formalizing women-owned informal micro-enterprises. The campaign includes capacity building, training, handholding, and mentorship for women entrepreneurs across Tier 2 and 3 cities in India during FY 24-25.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, highlighted the reforms aimed at enhancing MSMEs' global competitiveness. He underscored the government's commitment to ease of doing business and ease of living through legal reforms and technological innovations.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for MSME, emphasized MSMEs' contributions to employment, manufacturing output, and exports. She called for a focus on innovation, creativity, and sustainable development to sustain competitiveness in the global market.

The event also featured addresses by Mr. Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director of The World Bank, Justice (Retd.) Hemant Gupta, Chairperson of India International Arbitration Centre, Delhi, Shri Rajiv Mani, Secretary of Ministry of Law and Justice, and Shri S.C.L. Das, Secretary of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. It drew participation from Central and State Governments, legal professionals, academia, multilateral agencies like The World Bank, and various industrial associations.

The International MSME Day event underscored India's commitment to empowering MSMEs through robust policy measures, fostering innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth across the sector.