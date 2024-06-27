Integral Coach Factory Celebrates 75,000th Coach Milestone

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), based in the city, celebrated a significant milestone on Thursday by producing its 75,000th railway coach. The factory, inaugurated in 1955 by the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, has been a cornerstone in the manufacturing of various types of railway coaches.

ICF's repertoire includes Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMUs), High-Speed Accident Relief Trains, Air-conditioned Electric Multiple Units, and luxury trains like the Golden Chariot and Maharaja's Express. These coaches serve both domestic and international markets.

Currently, ICF is focused on creating different variants of the semi-high-speed 'Vande Bharat' coaches. The 75,000th coach rolled out on Thursday was the 69th rake of a Vande Bharat train set. After inspecting the new coach, General Manager U Subba Rao congratulated all employees for achieving this milestone.

Initially producing about 74 coaches a year in 1957-58, ICF now manufactures nearly 3,000 coaches annually. The factory is geared up for future projects, including manufacturing metro and sleeper coaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)