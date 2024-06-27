Left Menu

EIB Group and Banca Transilvania Strengthen Cooperation with Synthetic Securitisation

The securitised portfolio comprises micro, SME, and corporate loans with a total outstanding balance exceeding RON 2 billion.

EIB Group and Banca Transilvania Strengthen Cooperation with Synthetic Securitisation
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), which includes the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), has enhanced its long-term partnership with Banca Transilvania (BT) through a synthetic securitisation and new lending commitments.

This landmark deal marks BT’s first securitisation transaction and the first capital relief transaction between BT and the EIB Group. The agreement provides capital relief for BT on a portfolio of assets under the standardised approach, thereby increasing lending capacity to support Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. The EIF is providing protection on a mezzanine tranche worth over RON 324 million, counter-guaranteed by the EIB. Additionally, the EIF is offering protection on a senior tranche worth more than RON 1.67 billion, with 50% counter-guaranteed by the EIB. The securitised portfolio comprises micro, SME, and corporate loans with a total outstanding balance exceeding RON 2 billion.

"I am pleased to see our collaboration with the EIB Group continue with this new project, which accelerates access to finance for local SMEs, a cornerstone of the Romanian economy,” said BT Chief Executive Officer Ömer Tetik. “The EIB brings not only financing capacity but also expertise and best practices, helping us manage our capital even more effectively."

Under this arrangement, BT commits to providing over RON 2.64 billion in fresh lending to SMEs and mid-caps over a three-year period. At least 20% of this financing will be allocated to projects aligned with climate action and environmental sustainability, underscoring the commitment of both BT and the EIB Group to supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“This transaction with Banca Transilvania underscores our commitment to supporting Romanian businesses, enabling them to grow optimally even in challenging times. We are pleased that Banca Transilvania trusted our proven expertise for their first securitisation transaction, and together, we are creating new opportunities for the Romanian economy by leveraging securitisation to promote sustainable investments,” said Marjut Falkstedt, EIF Chief Executive.

"The EIB's participation will signal to other international financial institutions and contribute to the development of Romania’s capital market,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris.

