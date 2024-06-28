Left Menu

Telecom Tariff Hikes to Generate Rs 20,000 Crore in Additional Profits, ICRA Projects 12-14% Revenue Growth

The recent telecom tariff hikes announced by major telcos are projected to yield an additional Rs 20,000 crore in operating profits. Improved financial metrics will enable the industry to deleverage and invest in technology upgrades and network expansion. ICRA forecasts a 12-14% revenue growth in FY2025.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:53 IST
Telecom Tariff Hikes to Generate Rs 20,000 Crore in Additional Profits, ICRA Projects 12-14% Revenue Growth
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The recent hike in telecom tariffs by leading telcos is set to generate an additional Rs 20,000 crore in operating profits for the industry, according to ICRA. The improved financial landscape will allow the sector to undertake crucial deleveraging and fund technological advancements.

This optimistic outlook follows tariff increases by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, marking significant hikes ranging from 10 to 27 per cent. The enhanced Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) levels are expected to drive substantial operating profits once the hikes are fully absorbed.

ICRA also predicts a 12-14% revenue growth for FY2025, translating into a healthy rise in operating profits. The reduction in debt levels, coupled with muted spectrum auction activity and controlled capex intensity, is expected to further solidify the industry's financial position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024