Left Menu

Indian Major Ports See 6.8% Rise in Cargo Traffic Amid Mixed Performances

Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports rose by 6.8% to 69.08 million tonnes in June compared to the previous year. While ten ports showed positive growth, two ports experienced declines. Jawaharlal Nehru Port led with a 15.12% increase in cargo handling.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:54 IST
Indian Major Ports See 6.8% Rise in Cargo Traffic Amid Mixed Performances
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports rose by 6.8% to 69.08 million tonnes in June from 64.69 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to data from the Indian Ports Association (IPA). Ten ports showed positive growth, with the remaining two witnessing declines.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra recorded the highest growth in cargo handling at 15.12% during the reporting month. Following closely were Cochin Port at 15.12%, Kamarajar Port at 10.70%, Deendayal Port at 8.57%, and New Mangalore Port at 8.53%.

Conversely, Mumbai Port saw a significant 6.59% decline in cargo traffic, and Visakhapatnam Port experienced a marginal 0.27% year-on-year drop, the IPA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024