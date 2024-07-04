Indian Major Ports See 6.8% Rise in Cargo Traffic Amid Mixed Performances

Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports rose by 6.8% to 69.08 million tonnes in June from 64.69 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to data from the Indian Ports Association (IPA). Ten ports showed positive growth, with the remaining two witnessing declines.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra recorded the highest growth in cargo handling at 15.12% during the reporting month. Following closely were Cochin Port at 15.12%, Kamarajar Port at 10.70%, Deendayal Port at 8.57%, and New Mangalore Port at 8.53%.

Conversely, Mumbai Port saw a significant 6.59% decline in cargo traffic, and Visakhapatnam Port experienced a marginal 0.27% year-on-year drop, the IPA reported.

