Left Menu

ITC and Afreximbank Project Foresees Africa-Caribbean Trade Surge to $1.8 Billion by 2028

Key sectors identified for potential growth include travel, transport, minerals and metals, wood, paper, rubber, plastics, processed food, and animal feed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nassau | Updated: 04-07-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 18:11 IST
ITC and Afreximbank Project Foresees Africa-Caribbean Trade Surge to $1.8 Billion by 2028
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Bahamas the

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have released preliminary findings suggesting significant potential for growth in trade between Africa and the Caribbean. Current bilateral trade stands at $729 million, but through enhanced value addition, trade facilitation, and improved logistics, this figure could rise to $1.8 billion annually by 2028.

Key sectors identified for potential growth include travel, transport, minerals and metals, wood, paper, rubber, plastics, processed food, and animal feed. These sectors are pivotal in driving both goods and services trade between the two regions.

The 'Strengthening AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment' project, launched during the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings and the third AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in Nassau, aims to boost trade and investment by mapping out promising value chains and identifying barriers to growth. The initiative will produce comprehensive sector profiles and a detailed report expected to be published at the Fourth ACTIF in 2025.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, emphasized the vast untapped opportunities and affirmed the bank's commitment to realizing these potentials through a robust project pipeline and investment strategy across both regions. Collaboration with ITC is integral to bridging knowledge gaps and building capacity, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of ITC, highlighted the role of SMEs as critical drivers of increased trade, underscoring the need for targeted sector prioritization and investment.

Addressing challenges such as high tariffs on processed goods and weak logistics infrastructure will be crucial in unlocking trade potential. Tariff reductions and harmonization of non-tariff measures are identified as strategies to stimulate trade, alongside improvements in trade logistics performance.

Overall, the project aims to strengthen partnerships, leverage existing agreements, and promote integration efforts between Africa and the Caribbean to foster sustainable economic growth and development across both regions.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024