Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Key U.S. Jobs Data and UK Labour Victory
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:06 IST
Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Friday as traders anticipated key U.S. jobs data and assessed the resounding Labour victory in Britain's general election.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, a crucial benchmark for the euro zone, decreased by 2 basis points to 2.562%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Continuing a recent trend, French and Italian bond yields also dropped. This decline in risk premiums has been reassuring for investors, particularly following a poll suggesting Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party would fall short of a majority in the upcoming French parliamentary election.
