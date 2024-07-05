Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Key U.S. Jobs Data and UK Labour Victory

Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Friday as traders anticipated key U.S. jobs data and assessed the resounding Labour victory in Britain's general election.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a crucial benchmark for the euro zone, decreased by 2 basis points to 2.562%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Continuing a recent trend, French and Italian bond yields also dropped. This decline in risk premiums has been reassuring for investors, particularly following a poll suggesting Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party would fall short of a majority in the upcoming French parliamentary election.