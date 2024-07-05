Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Key U.S. Jobs Data and UK Labour Victory

Euro zone bond yields have slightly declined as traders await key U.S. jobs data and digest the Labour Party's landslide victory in Britain's general election. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 2.562%. Meanwhile, French and Italian bond yields also continued their downward trend, contributing to investor optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:06 IST
Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Friday as traders anticipated key U.S. jobs data and assessed the resounding Labour victory in Britain's general election.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a crucial benchmark for the euro zone, decreased by 2 basis points to 2.562%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Continuing a recent trend, French and Italian bond yields also dropped. This decline in risk premiums has been reassuring for investors, particularly following a poll suggesting Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party would fall short of a majority in the upcoming French parliamentary election.

