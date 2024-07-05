Marico Reports Modest Uptick in Q1 Volume Growth Amid Improving Demand Trends

Fast-moving consumer goods giant Marico reported a modest volume uptick in the first quarter, driven by improving demand trends. The company, known for brands such as Saffola and Parachute, recorded volume growth after adjusting distributor stock levels and addressing wholesale channel destocking.

Parachute Coconut Oil posted low single-digit growth, with expectations for a more significant uplift throughout the year due to healthy offtake trends. Saffola saw mid-single-digit growth, supported by stable input and consumer pricing. However, value-added hair oils experienced a slow start, mainly due to competitive pressures in the lower market segments, while mid and premium segments performed better.

Internationally, Marico achieved double-digit growth driven by broad-based market performance. Despite challenges like pricing cuts and currency headwinds, the company is optimistic about sustained revenue growth and gross margin expansion over the year, maintaining its focus on sustainable, profitable, volume-led growth.