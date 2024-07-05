Left Menu

Marico Reports Modest Uptick in Q1 Volume Growth Amid Improving Demand Trends

Fast-moving consumer goods maker Marico reported a modest volume growth in the first quarter. Key brands like Parachute Coconut Oil showed single-digit growth, while Saffola achieved mid-single-digit growth. The company anticipates gross margin expansion year-on-year, supported by stable input costs and favorable pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:56 IST
Marico Reports Modest Uptick in Q1 Volume Growth Amid Improving Demand Trends
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Fast-moving consumer goods giant Marico reported a modest volume uptick in the first quarter, driven by improving demand trends. The company, known for brands such as Saffola and Parachute, recorded volume growth after adjusting distributor stock levels and addressing wholesale channel destocking.

Parachute Coconut Oil posted low single-digit growth, with expectations for a more significant uplift throughout the year due to healthy offtake trends. Saffola saw mid-single-digit growth, supported by stable input and consumer pricing. However, value-added hair oils experienced a slow start, mainly due to competitive pressures in the lower market segments, while mid and premium segments performed better.

Internationally, Marico achieved double-digit growth driven by broad-based market performance. Despite challenges like pricing cuts and currency headwinds, the company is optimistic about sustained revenue growth and gross margin expansion over the year, maintaining its focus on sustainable, profitable, volume-led growth.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024