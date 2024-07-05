U.S. Employment Sees Solid Rise in June Amid Labor Market Cooldown

In a notable development for the U.S. labor market, employment figures for June have shown a solid increase, although the unemployment rate has reached a 2.5-year high of 4.1%, as reported by the Labor Department.

A substantial portion of new jobs came from government and healthcare services, altogether signaling a slackening labor market. This cooling trend could likely prompt the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates soon.

Wage growth also decelerated to the slowest pace in three years amid an expanding workforce, contributing to market expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its monetary policy by September.