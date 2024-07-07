Janky Patel Takes Helm at Patel Engineering After Husband's Demise

Janky Patel has stepped into the role of Chairperson for Patel Engineering following the recent death of her husband, Rupen Patel, who was the Chairman and Managing Director.

According to a statement, Janky Patel, an alumna of Mumbai University, will serve as non-executive Chairperson and aims to maintain the company's operations smoothly during this challenging time.

Kavita Shirvaikar, previously the Chief Financial Officer, has taken on the position of Acting Managing Director. She has been with the company for a decade and was closely mentored by Rupen Patel.

