Tata Consumer Products Limited Drives Growth in Tea, Coffee, and Salt Sectors

Leading FMCG company Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) is investing in brand growth, focusing on core businesses of tea, coffee, and salt. The 2023-24 annual report highlights modern trade's 14% contribution to sales and successful growth in key international markets. TCPL's revenue exceeded Rs 15,000 crore last fiscal.

Leading FMCG company Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) is intensifying its investments in its brands to bolster the core businesses of tea, coffee, and salt, according to its 2023-24 annual report.

TCPL's strategy includes expanding the contribution of modern trade to 14% of total sales, alongside sustained brand-building efforts. The company has launched several key products and emphasized the importance of innovation as a strategic pillar for future growth. TCPL successfully boosted its presence in major international markets, including the UK, USA, and Canada.

Reporting robust financials, TCPL achieved over Rs 15,000 crore in revenue last fiscal and made strategic acquisitions such as Capital Foods and Organic India. The tea business in India saw a 9% CAGR over the past four years, with coffee and packaged foods growing at 29% and 31% respectively. Salt experienced a 17% CAGR in the same period.

