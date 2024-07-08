Left Menu

Steelcase and IMA India Host 9th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable in Udaipur

Steelcase and IMA India convened top CEOs from across the country for the 9th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable in Udaipur. The event focused on strategic dialogues and innovations in workspaces, featuring the latest in ergonomic designs from Steelcase, setting a new industry benchmark.

Tirthankar Basu, Managing Director- India and SAARC, Steelcase addresses the delegates at the 09th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable at IMA. Image Credit: ANI
NewsVoir Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8: Steelcase, a global leader in office furniture and workspace solutions, joined hands with IMA India for the 09th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable. The esteemed event, staged from July 5th to 7th at the Taj Aravali in Udaipur, saw India's leading CEOs come together for dynamic discussions.

With the theme 'Embracing Change: Strategizing for a World in Flux,' the conference offered valuable insights and networking opportunities among industry stalwarts. Marking the fourth year of this partnership, Steelcase showcased its 'Think' chair collection, emphasizing ergonomic and sustainable design. This collaboration underscored Steelcase's commitment to comfort, innovation, and excellence.

'We are delighted to partner with IMA India for this pivotal event,' said Tirthankar Basu, Managing Director-India and SAARC, Steelcase. 'This collaboration symbolizes a strong alliance of thought leadership and innovation, addressing critical challenges and opportunities in the furniture industry. We aim to foster strategic dialogue that will drive positive change and deliver exceptional insights.'

By providing ergonomic seating solutions, Steelcase enhanced the event experience, demonstrating how innovative design can boost workplace productivity and well-being. The roundtable featured notable speakers such as Adit Jain, Nilesh Shah, Anurag Gupta, and Sunil Gupta, providing participants with meaningful perspectives on India's economic and business landscape.

Established in 1912, Steelcase remains a frontrunner in designing solutions that enhance performance in varied environments. With a robust global workforce and significant revenue, Steelcase continues to pioneer workplace innovation while leveraging strategic partnerships to create a better world.

