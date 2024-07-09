KVIC Achieves Record Production, Sales, and Employment under PM Modi's Leadership

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has achieved unprecedented milestones in production, sales, and employment generation during the financial year 2023-24.

Releasing provisional figures today, KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar announced remarkable increases across all key metrics compared to the financial year 2013-14. Sales have surged by 399.69%, reaching an all-time high of Rs. 1.55 lakh crore in 2023-24, up from Rs. 31,154.20 crore ten years ago. Production witnessed a jump of 314.79%, totaling Rs. 1.08 lakh crore, while new employment creation soared by 80.96%, generating 10.17 lakh jobs in rural areas.

Shri Kumar attributed this historic achievement to the inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, the unwavering support of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the tireless efforts of millions of artisans in remote villages across India. He noted that Khadi has transformed into a fashionable symbol among the youth, buoyed by the Prime Minister's advocacy on various platforms, including the G-20 summit.

The production of Khadi fabrics rose by 295.28%, from Rs. 811.08 crore in 2013-14 to Rs. 3,206 crore in 2023-24, with sales increasing by 500.90% to Rs. 6,496 crore. Employment opportunities provided by KVIC also saw a significant rise, from 1.30 crore cumulative jobs in 2013-14 to 1.87 crore in 2023-24, including a substantial increase in new jobs from 5.62 lakh to 10.17 lakh during the same period.

The business at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, New Delhi, surged by 87.23% over the decade, from Rs. 51.13 crore to Rs. 95.74 crore in 2023-24, reflecting growing consumer confidence in indigenous products and the 'Make in India' initiative.

Shri Kumar highlighted that these achievements underscore the rising trust in 'Vocal for Local' and 'Swadeshi' products, showcasing KVIC's pivotal role in fostering rural economic growth through sustainable employment and robust manufacturing practices.

The success story of KVIC under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision sets a strong precedent for India's aspirations to become the third-largest economy globally by 2047, reinforcing the transformative impact of indigenous industries in shaping a Developed India.