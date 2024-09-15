Left Menu

US Grants $202.25 Million to Bangladesh for Development, Youth Empowerment, and Economic Boost

The United States will provide $202.25 million in aid to Bangladesh for development, youth empowerment, democracy strengthening, health improvement, and economic opportunities expansion. The agreement was signed in Dhaka by AKM Shahabuddin from Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division and Reed J Aeschliman of USAID.

The United States has pledged to provide $202.25 million in aid to Bangladesh, aiming to enhance development, empower youth, strengthen democratic institutions, improve healthcare, and expand trade and economic opportunities. Officials announced the agreement on Sunday.

The signing ceremony took place in Dhaka, featuring AKM Shahabuddin, an additional secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Reed J Aeschliman, mission director of USAID. This is the sixth amendment of 'The Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAG).' Under this agreement, the focus will be on good governance, social and economic opportunities, and resilience.

In a social media post, the US Agency for International Development (USAID)-Bangladesh confirmed the agreement, emphasizing the aim to drive greater prosperity in the South Asian country. This new agreement is part of a larger commitment by USAID, which has already contributed $425 million to Bangladesh since the signing of a new DOAG in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

