Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives of Engineer and Young Girl in Nagpur

In a series of tragic incidents in Nagpur, a 22-year-old engineer and a four-year-old girl lost their lives in separate road accidents. Authorities revealed the cases on Sunday.

Kunal Vishwas met his untimely demise late Saturday night when an unidentified vehicle rear-ended his motorcycle on Wardha Road. Vishwas's friend sustained critical injuries and both were dragged for a distance before the unknown driver fled the scene. Vishwas, originally from Raipur, worked at a healthcare company in MIHAN, Nagpur.

In a separate incident, four-year-old Sanjana Jhakanikar was fatally struck by a speeding truck on Koradi Road on Sunday afternoon. The young girl was crossing the street with her elder sister when the tragedy occurred. The truck driver absconded immediately as a crowd gathered. Sanjana lived with her sister and maternal grandparents, as her parents worked in Latur. Police have registered cases for both events and launched investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)