Ikea India Introduces 365-Day Exchange and Return Policy

Ikea India announces a 365-day exchange and return policy, enhancing the shopping experience for customers. The new 'Change of Mind' policy allows products to be returned or exchanged, ensuring customer satisfaction. Additionally, Xiaomi India has launched new models in its Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series, and Broadway has opened its flagship store in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leading furniture retailer and home solution provider, Ikea India, announced on Monday the introduction of a 365-day exchange and return policy for its consumers, aiming to make shopping more convenient and flexible.

Products, including home furniture and furnishing accessories, can now be exchanged or returned to IKEA, either in their original packaging or assembled. This allows customers to test and try them at home for fit, comfort, and functionality, according to the company's statement.

With the new 'Change of Mind' policy covering exchanges and returns, IKEA aims to enhance customer satisfaction and trust, said the subsidiary of Swedish retailer Ikea. 'Our goal is to make exchange and returns as seamless and convenient as possible, so they can focus on what truly matters -- building a home they love,' added Adosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager, Ikea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

