Tunisha Sharma's 'Duvvidha' Anthology Series Premieres with Acclaimed First Episode

The highly awaited anthology series 'Duvvidha', produced by late actress Tunisha Sharma's film company, premiered its first story on YouTube. The series, written and directed by Pawan Shharma, has received widespread acclaim for its storytelling and performances, particularly by Dipak Tewari and Suchitra Pillai.

Tunisha Sharma's first project DUVVIDHA launched. Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated anthology series 'Duvvidha,' produced by the late Tunisha Sharma's film company, officially launched its first story on September 15th, 2024, premiering on the YouTube channel 'theshortkuts.' The debut episode has received notable attention and praise within the Bollywood industry and among audiences.

Comprised of six unique narratives, 'Duvvidha' offers a diverse storytelling experience. The inaugural installment captivated viewers with its innovative plot and standout performances, especially by Dipak Tewari and Suchitra Pillai. Tewari's nuanced portrayal has earned him considerable commendation, establishing him as a rising talent in Bollywood.

Written and directed by Pawan Shharma, Tunisha Sharma's uncle, and produced by Paradiso Productions, the success of the first story has set high expectations for the series. The audience eagerly anticipates the release of subsequent episodes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(With inputs from agencies.)

