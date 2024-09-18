Tunisha Sharma's 'Duvvidha' Anthology Series Premieres with Acclaimed First Episode

The much-anticipated anthology series 'Duvvidha,' produced by the late Tunisha Sharma's film company, officially launched its first story on September 15th, 2024, premiering on the YouTube channel 'theshortkuts.' The debut episode has received notable attention and praise within the Bollywood industry and among audiences.

Comprised of six unique narratives, 'Duvvidha' offers a diverse storytelling experience. The inaugural installment captivated viewers with its innovative plot and standout performances, especially by Dipak Tewari and Suchitra Pillai. Tewari's nuanced portrayal has earned him considerable commendation, establishing him as a rising talent in Bollywood.

Written and directed by Pawan Shharma, Tunisha Sharma's uncle, and produced by Paradiso Productions, the success of the first story has set high expectations for the series. The audience eagerly anticipates the release of subsequent episodes.

