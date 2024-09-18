Left Menu

Technical Glitch Delays Swedish Ministers' Key Security Meeting in Turkey

A technical issue forced the airplane carrying Sweden's foreign and justice ministers to return to Stockholm. The security meeting with Turkey will be rescheduled. The meeting is crucial for the security pact related to Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:58 IST
Technical Glitch Delays Swedish Ministers' Key Security Meeting in Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An airplane carrying Sweden's Foreign Minister and Justice Minister returned to Stockholm after a technical problem while en route to Turkey, forcing a postponement of a crucial security meeting, officials said Wednesday.

No immediate danger was posed to crew and passengers. A new date for the meeting will be scheduled, according to Sweden's foreign ministry. This was to be the first meeting between Swedish ministers Maria Malmer Stenergard, Gunnar Strommer, and Turkish officials regarding a security pact essential for NATO membership approval.

Sweden's NATO membership bid received Turkey's approval in January after significant delays due to concerns over Sweden's stance on groups Ankara considers terrorists, and an arms embargo which Stockholm has since lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024