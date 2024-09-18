Technical Glitch Delays Swedish Ministers' Key Security Meeting in Turkey

An airplane carrying Sweden's Foreign Minister and Justice Minister returned to Stockholm after a technical problem while en route to Turkey, forcing a postponement of a crucial security meeting, officials said Wednesday.

No immediate danger was posed to crew and passengers. A new date for the meeting will be scheduled, according to Sweden's foreign ministry. This was to be the first meeting between Swedish ministers Maria Malmer Stenergard, Gunnar Strommer, and Turkish officials regarding a security pact essential for NATO membership approval.

Sweden's NATO membership bid received Turkey's approval in January after significant delays due to concerns over Sweden's stance on groups Ankara considers terrorists, and an arms embargo which Stockholm has since lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)