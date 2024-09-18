Technical Glitch Delays Swedish Ministers' Key Security Meeting in Turkey
A technical issue forced the airplane carrying Sweden's foreign and justice ministers to return to Stockholm. The security meeting with Turkey will be rescheduled. The meeting is crucial for the security pact related to Sweden's NATO membership bid.
An airplane carrying Sweden's Foreign Minister and Justice Minister returned to Stockholm after a technical problem while en route to Turkey, forcing a postponement of a crucial security meeting, officials said Wednesday.
No immediate danger was posed to crew and passengers. A new date for the meeting will be scheduled, according to Sweden's foreign ministry. This was to be the first meeting between Swedish ministers Maria Malmer Stenergard, Gunnar Strommer, and Turkish officials regarding a security pact essential for NATO membership approval.
Sweden's NATO membership bid received Turkey's approval in January after significant delays due to concerns over Sweden's stance on groups Ankara considers terrorists, and an arms embargo which Stockholm has since lifted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Resigns
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billström Announces Departure
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns, parliament speaker says, reports AP.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom Resigns After Nearly Two Years
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Resigns Amid Deadly Strikes