Integrated Industries Ltd Reports Stellar Financial Results and Announces New Biscuit Range Launch

Integrated Industries Ltd has announced exceptional financial performance for June 2024, with net sales soaring by 462% year-on-year to ₹22.48 crore and net profits increasing by 225% to ₹0.26 crore. The company also declared October 1, 2024, as the record date for a stock split, reducing the face value of its equity shares from ₹10 to ₹1.

Furthermore, Integrated Industries' subsidiary, Nurture Well Foods Private Limited, introduced a new biscuit range under the brand names Richlite, Funtreat, and Canberra. This strategic diversification aims to bolster the company's market presence and align with consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious snacks.

According to Richlite, spokesperson for Nurture Well Foods, the new biscuits reflect the company's dedication to innovation and consumer well-being. With state-of-the-art production facilities in Neemrana, Rajasthan, and a robust distribution network across North India, Integrated Industries Ltd is poised to maintain its competitive edge in the food sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)