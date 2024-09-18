Mamelodi-based Company Aims for Global Expansion Through German Partnership

TOSH Detergents, a Mamelodi-based company, is poised to expand its reach into international markets, leveraging the benefits of the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme. Founder and Managing Director Lufuno Rasoesoe highlighted the program's impact during a recent alumni event in Sandton.

Since its inception, TOSH Detergents has sought to provide affordable, high-quality cleaning products in South Africa while promoting job creation and economic development, particularly in previously disadvantaged areas. Founded in March 2021, the company has grown to employ 15 people, with products available at major retailers like Shoprite, Checkers, and Takealot.

Rasoesoe emphasized the program's significance, which was formalized through a Joint Declaration on Cooperation between the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change. The initiative aims to train and mentor emerging exporters from South Africa for access to the German market.

Participating in business-to-business meetings and visiting manufacturing plants in Germany provided Rasoesoe with valuable insights into improving her own operations. "The exposure to advanced processes inspired our current factory development plans and the implementation of efficient standard operating systems," she noted.

Additionally, her involvement in the Africa Start-up Connect Week in Berlin opened up new export opportunities and broadened her network with entrepreneurs across the continent. "These experiences have been instrumental in growing our brand and expanding our market reach," she said.

Rasoesoe credited both the Partnering in Business with Germany Programme and participation in the Rand Show Exhibition for enhancing her business visibility and establishing new connections. With a clear vision for the future, TOSH Detergents aims to elevate its production capabilities and meet global standards while contributing positively to local communities.