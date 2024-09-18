Dollar Sinks as Fed Cuts Interest Rates Amid Inflation Optimism
The dollar tumbled on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point. The move signals greater optimism from the U.S. central bank that inflation will fall to its 2% annual target. The Fed lowered the overnight rate to a range of 4.75%-5.00%.
Policymakers also forecast further reductions, with a half percentage point cut expected by the end of this year, a full percentage point decrease in 2025, and another half-point drop to bring the benchmark rate to 2.75%-3.00% by 2026.
The dollar index declined by 0.46% to 100.45, its lowest since July 2023, while the euro rose 0.46% to $1.1164 and the greenback fell 0.86% against the yen, reaching 141.17 Japanese yen.
(With inputs from agencies.)