Left Menu

Lack of Demand Stifles $700 Billion Investment in Green Projects

Weak demand for green products is hindering up to $700 billion investment in low-carbon projects in heavy-emitting industries like aluminium, steel, and cement. The ITA, established at COP28, claims around 450 global projects need firm buyer commitments to secure finance and curb CO2 emissions effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:32 IST
Lack of Demand Stifles $700 Billion Investment in Green Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Weak demand for green products is curtailing critical investment of up to $700 billion in low-carbon projects within heavy-emitting industries including aluminium, steel, and cement, as per an initiative launched during last year's United Nations Climate Summit.

The Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) reported on Thursday that over 450 large industrial projects worldwide are in search of significant investment to reduce carbon emissions.

The ITA, founded at the COP28 summit in Dubai, aims to encourage necessary green project investments. The six major industrial sectors studied—aluminium, cement, chemicals, steel, aviation, and shipping—contribute roughly 30% of global CO2 emissions, the ITA highlighted.

"To maintain alignment with Paris climate goals, a significant number of large-scale projects ... must finalize investment decisions within the next 2-3 years," the group stated. However, a clear commitment from buyers for low-carbon products such as green steel and sustainable aviation fuel, crucial for securing financing, has been lacking.

"The lack of clear, sustained demand for low-carbon products is the biggest barrier to investment. Businesses and financiers cannot commit to these projects without market certainty," said Faustine Delasalle, Executive Director of the ITA Secretariat. The ITA operates in Brazil and the United Arab Emirates, offering focused support to project developers, the statement noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024