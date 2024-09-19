Amadou Hott Resigns as Special Envoy to AfDB to Pursue Presidency

Amadou Hott, Special Envoy to the President of the African Development Bank Group and leader of the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), has resigned from his position effective immediately.

In his resignation statement, Hott cited the need to comply with the Bank’s regulations and to prevent any potential conflict of interest as he prepares to seek the presidency of the African Development Bank. “This decision comes as I intend to pursue the Presidency of the African Development Bank, which may create a conflict with my current role,” Hott explained.

Hott praised Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for his “exceptional visionary leadership in establishing AGIA” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to help mobilize resources for the initiative, which is nearing a financial close of $280 million.

Previously, Hott served as Senegal’s Minister of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation and was appointed Special Envoy in December 2022 to drive resource mobilization for AGIA, aimed at supporting Africa’s transition to net zero through investments in green infrastructure. Before this, he held the position of Vice President for Power, Energy, Green Growth, and Climate Change at the African Development Bank.

In response to Hott's resignation, President Akinwumi Adesina acknowledged his contributions, stating, “As Special Envoy for AGIA, Amadou Hott built effective partnerships globally, helping to secure significant financial commitments for AGIA. I thank him for his exemplary work and service to the African Development Bank and AGIA.”