Left Menu

Amadou Hott Resigns as Special Envoy to AfDB to Pursue Presidency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:49 IST
Amadou Hott Resigns as Special Envoy to AfDB to Pursue Presidency
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amadou Hott, Special Envoy to the President of the African Development Bank Group and leader of the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), has resigned from his position effective immediately.

In his resignation statement, Hott cited the need to comply with the Bank’s regulations and to prevent any potential conflict of interest as he prepares to seek the presidency of the African Development Bank. “This decision comes as I intend to pursue the Presidency of the African Development Bank, which may create a conflict with my current role,” Hott explained.

Hott praised Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for his “exceptional visionary leadership in establishing AGIA” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to help mobilize resources for the initiative, which is nearing a financial close of $280 million.

Previously, Hott served as Senegal’s Minister of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation and was appointed Special Envoy in December 2022 to drive resource mobilization for AGIA, aimed at supporting Africa’s transition to net zero through investments in green infrastructure. Before this, he held the position of Vice President for Power, Energy, Green Growth, and Climate Change at the African Development Bank.

In response to Hott's resignation, President Akinwumi Adesina acknowledged his contributions, stating, “As Special Envoy for AGIA, Amadou Hott built effective partnerships globally, helping to secure significant financial commitments for AGIA. I thank him for his exemplary work and service to the African Development Bank and AGIA.”

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024