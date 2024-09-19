Left Menu

Delhi Government Pushes for Green Transit: Gramin Sewa Vehicles to Go Electric

The Delhi government mandates the replacement of CNG-powered Gramin Sewa vehicles, operating since the 2010-11 scheme, with electric vehicles. The initiative aims to reduce pollution and improve transportation sustainability. The process involves online applications and vehicle scrapping, with support from the transport department and driver unions.

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:57 IST
The Delhi government has mandated that all CNG-powered Gramin Sewa vehicles registered under the 2010-11 scheme must be replaced with electric vehicles. This move is part of an effort to promote cleaner transportation and reduce pollution.

Launched in 2011, the Gramin Sewa para-transit scheme permits high-capacity three-wheelers to ply in rural areas, resettlement colonies, and JJ clusters. The transport department's order specifies that these replacements will have the same seating capacity but must be electric and approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' testing agency.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to environmental sustainability. Registered Gramin Sewa owners are to apply for replacements online, obtain no-dues certificates, and scrap their old vehicles before purchasing new electric ones. This decision is aligned with the city's broader push towards greener mobility and has been welcomed by driver unions.

