Gujarat Congress Leader Demands Compensation for Flood-Affected Farmers
Gujarat Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has called on the state’s BJP government to provide compensation to farmers in Bharuch district affected by recent heavy rains and flooding. In letters addressed to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, she emphasizes the significant damages to crops and household items.
In letters sent to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, Patel shared her concerns through social media, highlighting substantial losses faced by farming families.
Severe rainfall led to the Narmada and Dhadhar rivers overflowing, inundating groups of villages and damaging crops and homes. Patel, the daughter of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, stressed the need for relief to help farmers rebuild their lives.
