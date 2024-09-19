Gujarat Congress Leader Demands Compensation for Flood-Affected Farmers

Gujarat Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has urged the BJP government to offer compensation to farmers in Bharuch district, impacted by recent heavy rains and flooding.

In letters sent to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, Patel shared her concerns through social media, highlighting substantial losses faced by farming families.

Severe rainfall led to the Narmada and Dhadhar rivers overflowing, inundating groups of villages and damaging crops and homes. Patel, the daughter of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, stressed the need for relief to help farmers rebuild their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)