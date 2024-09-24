Left Menu

Goods Train Derails in West Bengal, Disrupts Northeast Connectivity

An empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in West Bengal, causing disruption in train services. No injuries were reported. Several trains were diverted, and restoration work began immediately. An inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the derailment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:28 IST
In a significant incident on Tuesday morning, an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, as confirmed by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials.

Although no injuries were reported, the derailment, which occurred at 6.20 am, led to the diversion of several trains. The affected route is a crucial corridor connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India.

The incident also caused damage to overhead electricity cables and a few poles. Restoration efforts were promptly initiated, and normal train operations through New Maynaguri are expected to resume by noon. Senior officials have arrived at the scene and will conduct an inquiry to identify the cause of the derailment.

