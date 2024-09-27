Goa's Yuva Tourism Clubs: Paving the Way for Sustainable Tourism Future

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, hosted a significant Yuva Tourism Clubs Meet on September 26, 2024, at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula. More than 1,000 students from various educational institutions attended the event, which coincided with World Tourism Day, to discuss new tourism opportunities and regenerative practices.

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, Tourism Minister Rohan A. Khaunte, and other dignitaries attended the event. Dr. Sawant emphasized the need for youth involvement in promoting sustainable, wellness, adventure, and spiritual tourism. 'Yuva Clubs will play a crucial role in integrating Goan manpower into the hospitality sector,' he said.

Director of Tourism Suneel Anchipaka highlighted Goa's pioneering efforts in regenerative tourism, focusing on environmental restoration and cultural preservation. Several Yuva Tourism Clubs were recognized for their contributions, and new initiatives including a Yuva Tourism website and a state-level Tourism Ambassador Program were unveiled. The event celebrated the active participation of over 150 Yuva Tourism Clubs in fostering sustainable tourism in Goa.

