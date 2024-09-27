Air Canada Fined $250,000 for Violating Prohibited Iraqi Airspace

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Friday that Air Canada has been fined $250,000 for operating flights through prohibited Iraqi airspace during 2022 and 2023.

The infraction falls under the department's jurisdiction because United Airlines' designator code was on the flights. Numerous violations took place over airspace that the Federal Aviation Administration had restricted to U.S. operators.

Air Canada is required to pay $125,000 immediately and an additional $125,000 if any further violations occur within the next year. The airline ceased codesharing with United on the affected route as of January 2023. In a related incident, Emirates was fined $1.5 million in June for flying through Iraqi airspace carrying JetBlue Airways' code.

(With inputs from agencies.)