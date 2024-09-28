Left Menu

Pidilite Industries Invests Rs 5 Crore in Home Improvement Startup Wify

Pidilite Industries has invested Rs 5 crore in Wify, a home improvement and maintenance services platform. The pre-series A funding round, led by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures with participation from Blume Ventures, aims to enhance Wify's tech stack and market position. Wify serves B2B2C clients in various home improvement segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:57 IST
Pidilite Industries Invests Rs 5 Crore in Home Improvement Startup Wify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adhesive and construction chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries has invested Rs 5 crore in Wify, a home improvement and maintenance services platform.

This pre-series A funding round was spearheaded by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with additional participation from Blume Ventures.

The investment was channeled through Pidilite Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries, according to an official statement.

"The investment from this round will fuel Wify's growth, enabling them to enhance their tech stack, expand services, and strengthen their market position," the statement read.

Wify caters to the B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) segment of home improvement and maintenance services.

Its clientele includes home improvement retailers, e-commerce giants, interior design services, water solutions, audio and electronics, flooring solutions, and home furniture services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024