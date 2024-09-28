Pidilite Industries Invests Rs 5 Crore in Home Improvement Startup Wify

Adhesive and construction chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries has invested Rs 5 crore in Wify, a home improvement and maintenance services platform.

This pre-series A funding round was spearheaded by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with additional participation from Blume Ventures.

The investment was channeled through Pidilite Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries, according to an official statement.

"The investment from this round will fuel Wify's growth, enabling them to enhance their tech stack, expand services, and strengthen their market position," the statement read.

Wify caters to the B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) segment of home improvement and maintenance services.

Its clientele includes home improvement retailers, e-commerce giants, interior design services, water solutions, audio and electronics, flooring solutions, and home furniture services.

(With inputs from agencies.)