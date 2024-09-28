Delhi's Bus Terminals Experience Drastic Turnaround Time Reduction

The turnaround time of buses at all three Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) in the national capital has markedly decreased following new parking rate policies and the introduction of a FASTag-based system. Raj Niwas officials report a substantial improvement since these measures were implemented.

An official statement revealed that the new rates and norms, introduced on September 15 after an intervention by Delhi LG VK Saxena, have yielded immediate positive results. Notably, Anand Vihar ISBT saw a dramatic reduction in turnaround time, dropping from 208 minutes in August to just 23 minutes on average.

Similarly, Kashmere Gate ISBT's turnaround times fell from 45 minutes to 19 minutes, and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT reported a decrease from 216 minutes to 18 minutes. The LG has requested a report from the traffic police to evaluate the impact on the overall traffic and pedestrian flow outside the ISBT complexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)