Left Menu

World Bank Approves $56M Project to Enhance Road Connectivity and Climate Resilience in Central and Southern Laos

The funding will be directed toward upgrading approximately 300 kilometers of district and rural roads in the provinces of Khammuan, Saravan, and Savannakhet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:46 IST
World Bank Approves $56M Project to Enhance Road Connectivity and Climate Resilience in Central and Southern Laos
The project, titled the Lao PDR Climate Resilient Road Connectivity Improvement Project, received approval yesterday and comes with a budget of $56 million. Image Credit:

The World Bank has launched a new initiative aimed at improving connectivity in central and southern Laos, benefiting approximately 600,000 people by facilitating easier access to public services and markets while also enhancing rural roads' resilience to climate change. The project, titled the Lao PDR Climate Resilient Road Connectivity Improvement Project, received approval yesterday and comes with a budget of $56 million.

The funding will be directed toward upgrading approximately 300 kilometers of district and rural roads in the provinces of Khammuan, Saravan, and Savannakhet. These regions were selected due to their inadequate road networks, high poverty rates, vulnerability to flooding, and significant roles as agricultural producers.

The initiative is part of the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA), which focuses on helping low-income countries improve their futures through low-interest loans that are repayable over extended periods.

Addressing Climate Vulnerability

“Laos faces significant risks from climate change, and residents in rural areas require reliable access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities to lead healthy and productive lives,” stated Alex Kremer, World Bank Country Manager for Laos. “This project is particularly aimed at benefiting farmers and women by providing them with year-round connectivity to essential services that support their families and communities.”

Infrastructure Challenges

Road investments in Laos have historically prioritized national highways, often neglecting more remote areas. Currently, only 15% of the national road network is paved, with 40% of those roads in poor or bad condition. Moreover, 40% of unpaved roads become inaccessible during the wet season, making transportation increasingly difficult amid growing extreme weather events like heavy rainfall and flooding.

Inclusive Development Initiatives

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and will prioritize the inclusion of diverse community needs and perspectives in its execution. One of the critical areas the project aims to address is the gender gap in the transport sector, where only 9% of workers are women. To help bridge this gap, the project will introduce an internship program for female university students and recent graduates, offering six months of paid training in transportation and construction within the ministry.

This initiative not only seeks to enhance infrastructure and resilience but also aims to promote gender equity and empower women in sectors where they are underrepresented. By investing in both physical infrastructure and human capital, the project aims to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for the people of Laos.

 

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024