Samhi Hotels Ltd Expands: Acquires Innmar Tourism for Rs 205 Crore

Samhi Hotels Ltd announced the acquisition of Innmar Tourism and Hotels Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 205 crore. The transaction involves purchasing 100% share capital of the target, which owns an operational hotel in Bengaluru and land for further development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:04 IST
Samhi Hotels Ltd has announced a significant acquisition, purchasing Innmar Tourism and Hotels Pvt Ltd for a combined enterprise value of Rs 205 crore.

Following a board meeting on October 4, approval was granted for the acquisition encompassing 100 percent share capital, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Innmar Tourism and Hotels operates a 142-room hotel in Bengaluru and has additional land for future development in the upscale segment, marking a strategic expansion for Samhi Hotels.

