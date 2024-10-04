Samhi Hotels Ltd Expands: Acquires Innmar Tourism for Rs 205 Crore

Samhi Hotels Ltd has announced a significant acquisition, purchasing Innmar Tourism and Hotels Pvt Ltd for a combined enterprise value of Rs 205 crore.

Following a board meeting on October 4, approval was granted for the acquisition encompassing 100 percent share capital, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Innmar Tourism and Hotels operates a 142-room hotel in Bengaluru and has additional land for future development in the upscale segment, marking a strategic expansion for Samhi Hotels.

