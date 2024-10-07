South Africa and Botswana Strengthen Economic Ties, Address Trade Barriers

South Africa and Botswana have pledged to strengthen their economic relationship and work towards eliminating barriers that hinder the free movement of goods between the two nations. This commitment was made during a high-level meeting in Pretoria between South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, and Botswana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Mmusi Kgafela.

The discussions focused on enhancing trade and investment relations between the neighboring countries, addressing key issues that have impeded their economic collaboration. Both ministers emphasized the importance of reducing non-tariff barriers, simplifying trade processes, and improving market access to foster a more seamless exchange of goods and services.

Key areas identified for potential investment cooperation include manufacturing, agriculture, transport, and other critical service sectors. The ministers expressed optimism about opportunities in these sectors and the positive impact they could have on sustainable industrial development and job creation in both countries.

The establishment of a bilateral working group was also agreed upon, with a mandate to identify and resolve existing regulatory challenges and ensure a more open and fair trading environment. Regular consultations between the two countries will be held to monitor progress and explore further areas of cooperation.

In addition, the two ministers stressed the importance of fostering deeper communication on trade relations to maximize the potential for mutually beneficial investment opportunities, contributing to the broader economic growth of the Southern African region.