Integrated Industries Launches New Biscuit Range with Nurture Well Foods

Integrated Industries Ltd has unveiled a new biscuit line by its subsidiary, Nurture Well Foods, marking a pivotal moment that underscores its dedication to innovation in the food sector. The new product is expected to captivate consumers with its quality and expand the company's market presence significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:14 IST
Integrated Industries Ltd Reports Magnificent Numbers: Net Sales Jumps 462 per cent, Profits Up 225 per cent. Image Credit: ANI
Integrated Industries Ltd, based in New Delhi, has made a significant stride in the food industry by launching a new range of biscuits through its subsidiary, Nurture Well Foods Private Limited. This advancement symbolizes a substantial achievement and reinforces the company's unwavering focus on innovation and quality.

The launch coincides with various strategic financial moves by the company, such as a stock split that adjusted the face value of shares and a successful transition to a debt-free status. Notably, Integrated Industries has reported a 462% year-on-year increase in net sales for June 2024, and an impressive net profit growth of 225%.

Under the brand Richlite, manufactured in Neemrana, Rajasthan, Nurture Well Foods aims to deliver high-quality, nutritious food products. With the new biscuit range, Integrated Industries and Nurture Well Foods are set to attract health-conscious consumers, enhancing their competitive edge in the food market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

