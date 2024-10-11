Integrated Industries Launches New Biscuit Range with Nurture Well Foods

Integrated Industries Ltd, based in New Delhi, has made a significant stride in the food industry by launching a new range of biscuits through its subsidiary, Nurture Well Foods Private Limited. This advancement symbolizes a substantial achievement and reinforces the company's unwavering focus on innovation and quality.

The launch coincides with various strategic financial moves by the company, such as a stock split that adjusted the face value of shares and a successful transition to a debt-free status. Notably, Integrated Industries has reported a 462% year-on-year increase in net sales for June 2024, and an impressive net profit growth of 225%.

Under the brand Richlite, manufactured in Neemrana, Rajasthan, Nurture Well Foods aims to deliver high-quality, nutritious food products. With the new biscuit range, Integrated Industries and Nurture Well Foods are set to attract health-conscious consumers, enhancing their competitive edge in the food market.

(With inputs from agencies.)