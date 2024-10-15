Globe Civil Projects Ltd Files for IPO to Boost Infrastructure Ventures

Globe Civil Projects Ltd, a company specializing in infrastructure, transport, and logistics projects, has filed preliminary documents with Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to issue 1.9 crore fresh equity shares, without any offer-for-sale segment.

The projected listing on BSE and NSE aims to raise funds for various initiatives. Out of the IPO proceeds, Rs 75 crore is earmarked for working capital, Rs 14.06 crore for acquiring new equipment, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

At present, promoters own 88.14% of the firm, leaving 11.86% in the hands of the public, including Chanakya Opportunity Fund I. As of August 2024, the company's order book stands at Rs 892.95 crore, and it reported revenues of Rs 332.16 crore in FY24, showing significant growth from Rs 233.34 crore in FY23.

