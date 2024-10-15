Left Menu

Libyan-Nigerian Football Dispute Threatens Africa Cup Qualifier

The Libyan Football Federation blamed Nigeria for the postponement of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benghazi, citing mistreatment of Nigerian players on arrival. Nigeria's team was held at an airport for over 16 hours without food or water. Legal actions are being pursued by the LFF.

15-10-2024
The scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benghazi faced postponement due to a conflict between the Libyan and Nigerian football federations. The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) claims Nigeria was at fault after their team's arrival in Libya was reportedly mishandled.

Nigerian players and officials experienced severe inconveniences, being detained at an airport for over 16 hours, and subsequently chose to return home rather than play the match. The LFF, however, expressed their regret over the situation, emphasizing that Nigerian actions caused the postponement.

The Confederation of African Football has escalated the matter to its disciplinary board. The LFF intends to pursue all legal avenues to safeguard their interests, amid mutual accusations over travel difficulties for both teams during their recent engagements.

