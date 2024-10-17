Left Menu

India's Logistics Revolution: Reducing Costs and Boosting Automotive Growth

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, announced plans to reduce India's logistics cost to single digits within two years. Addressing a NITI Aayog event, he emphasized the development of highways and expressways as key factors in achieving this goal. Gadkari also highlighted the potential for alternative fuels, biofuels, and coal utilization in India's export landscape and aims to make the Indian automobile industry the world's largest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:26 IST
India's Logistics Revolution: Reducing Costs and Boosting Automotive Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that India aims to cut its logistics costs to single-digit percentages within the next two years.

Speaking at a NITI Aayog-organized event, Gadkari highlighted that ongoing construction of highways and expressways is crucial to achieving this ambitious goal.

Gadkari also mentioned the substantial potential for exporting alternative fuels and biofuels, noting the utility of low-quality coal in methanol production. He stressed his vision for the Indian automobile industry to become the global leader, highlighting its rapid growth and job creation impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024