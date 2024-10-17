India's Logistics Revolution: Reducing Costs and Boosting Automotive Growth

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that India aims to cut its logistics costs to single-digit percentages within the next two years.

Speaking at a NITI Aayog-organized event, Gadkari highlighted that ongoing construction of highways and expressways is crucial to achieving this ambitious goal.

Gadkari also mentioned the substantial potential for exporting alternative fuels and biofuels, noting the utility of low-quality coal in methanol production. He stressed his vision for the Indian automobile industry to become the global leader, highlighting its rapid growth and job creation impact.

