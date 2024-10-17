MeritTrac and Quint to Revolutionize Employee Development with Next-Gen Behavioral Assessments

Bangalore-based MeritTrac, a leader in testing and assessment services, has teamed up with Quint to launch a pioneering behavioral assessment solution, marking a novel approach to employee potential maximization. This initiative utilizes 'Deeper Signals' personality assessments to provide continuous, data-driven feedback aimed at enhancing employee performance.

The collaboration aims to democratize access to advanced behavioral assessments for mid and senior-level professionals, fundamentally transforming recruitment and talent development strategies. By providing insightful data, it empowers organizations to optimize talent acquisition and performance management, strengthening leadership, coaching, and sales capabilities.

Key to this innovation is the integration of AI and cutting-edge technology in the Deeper Signals assessments, offering personalized coaching and real-time feedback. These tools aim to support employees in identifying strengths, addressing weaknesses, and enhancing their soft skills. With origins in Bangalore, MeritTrac continues to lead the field in testing and assessment, leveraging over three decades of experience to support corporate recruitment and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)