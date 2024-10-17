YEU Cosmetics: Revolutionizing Beauty with Tech-Driven Solutions

YEU Cosmetics, India's pioneering technology-driven cosmetics company, founded by Jharkhand-based siblings Simran and Shivam Bagga, is making waves in the beauty industry with its innovative approach. The brand is set to transform the premium beauty market by introducing science-backed, tailored solutions for diverse Indian skin types.

After spending two years on rigorous research and development, YEU has crafted products designed to address modern skin challenges like oxidation and pigment fading. Their trademarked TecCos concept promises groundbreaking formulas that suit specific skin types. The brand has also launched an AI-based interactive assistant, Grace, to provide scientific insights into makeup challenges.

YEU's initial offerings, a blush and lip duo, emphasize skincare benefits and align with the brand's mission to foster individuality and self-confidence. These vegan products are free from harmful chemicals and enriched with essential oils, offering sun protection and hydration. YEU aims to capture a 5-7% share of India's premium cosmetics market in its first six months and expand globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)